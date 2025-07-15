/West Indies Cricket Board convenes 'emergency meeting' after Aussie humbling

West Indies cricket chief Kishore Shallow announced on Tuesday (July 15) that he has requested an "emergency meeting" with former greats after the team was bowled out for just 27 runs in the third Test defeat to Australia. Australian pacer Mitchell Starc picked 6/9 as the West Indies recorded the second-lowest score in Test cricket history, suffering a humiliating 176-run defeat at Sabina Park on Monday.

West Indies narrowly escaped New Zealand's 1955 record low of 26 runs, and Shallow announced that there would be an inquest to examine a woeful 3-0 series defeat. "The result hurts deeply, not only because of how we lost, but because of what West Indies cricket has always represented to our people: pride, identity, and possibility," Kishore said in a statement. “There will be some sleepless nights ahead for many of us, including the players, who I know feel this loss just as heavily,” he added.

West Indies' lowest total was the 47 they made against England in 2004.

"We are in a rebuilding phase, steadily investing in the next generation, and reigniting the spirit that has long made West Indies cricket a force in the world," said Kishore. "Progress is rarely straightforward. It takes time, perseverance, and belief, especially in our most difficult moments. The road ahead will test us," he added. "Now is not the time to turn away."

Kishore said that he has invited former West Indies legends Clive Lloyd, Viv Richards and Brian Lara to participate in discussion regarding the team's fall which also saw them fail to qualify for the 50-over World Cup in 2023.

Meanwhile, Starc became just the second bowler in the history of Tests to take three wickets in the first over of an innings — a feat previously pulled off by Irfan Pathan in 2006. In an astonishing 15-ball spell, Starc took a five-wicket haul — the quickest five-for in the history of Test cricket, eclipsing the earlier record of 19 balls shared between Ernie Toshack, Stuart Broad, and Scott Boland.