Welsh star Gareth Bale, aged 33, announces retirement from football

Welsh star Gareth Bale has announced his retirement from both club and international football at the age of 33, putting an end to a glorious career. Regarded as one of the most successful British footballers ever given his endless list of accolades and trophies with both country and clubs, mainly with Spanish side Real Madrid – Bale informed everyone about this decision via his social media post on Monday, January 9th. Bale, who inspired his team to qualify for the FIFA World Cup for the first time since 1958, scored one goal in three appearances in Qatar in the latest edition.

Having played for Wales for a record 111 times, Gareth Bale had a huge role to play in helping his country qualify for the Euros in 2016 and 2020 as well.

"After careful and thoughtful consideration, I announce my immediate retirement from club and international football," Gareth Bale wrote on his social media handles.

"I feel incredibly fortunate to have realised my dream of playing the sport I love. It has truly given me some of the best moments of my life. The highest of highs over 17 seasons that will be impossible to replicate, no matter what the next chapter has in store for me."

Part of the Los Angeles FC (LAFC) squad in MLS, Bale made his professional club debut with then Championship side Southampton in 2006, aged 16. A year later, he moved to Tottenham Hotspurs where he spent six years before getting signed by Real Madrid for a fee reported by British media as a world record of 100 million Euros ($107.45 million). At Madrid, he won five champions league titles including many others.

"From my very first touch at Southampton to my last with LAFC and everything in between, shaped a club career that I have an immense pride and gratitude for," Bale added in his post.