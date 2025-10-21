/Welcome back Rishabh Pant! Ace keeper returns to captain India-A against South Africa A

In massive news for the Indian Cricket fans, ace keeper-batter Rishabh Pant has attained complete fitness and returns to competitive cricket. Since breaking his toe during the Manchester Test against England early in July, Pant has missed all cricket action since, including the fifth Test at Lord’s, the 2025 Asia Cup and the two-match Test series against the West Indies at home. With the South Africa series looming, Pant is back with the India A squad to captain them against the touring South Africa A side in the two four-day matches starting October 30.

The BCCI announced separate squads for the two games to be played at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Considering the two unofficial four-day matches are coinciding with the ongoing Australia series, the first match would include several uncapped Ranji players, including 18-year-old Aayush Mhatre. Rajat Patidar also returns to the India A side, while Delhi captain Ayush Badoni retains his place.



Test number three, Sai Sudharsan, will assume the vice-captaincy duties, while other Test hopefuls, Devdutt Padikkal and gloveman N Jagadeesan, were also picked. The remainder of the squad for the first game includes all-rounders Harsh Dubey, Tanush Kotian and Manav Suthar, with Yash Thakur, Anshul Kamboj and Saransh Jain comprising the bowling attack.



Meanwhile, the squad for the second Test include more of Test regulars, including opener KL Rahul, batter Dhurv Jurel, uncapped Abhimanyu Easwaran and seamers Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna. Quick Akash Deep and uncapped Test pacers, Khaleel Ahmed and Gurnoor Brar, also made it to the squad for the second game.

India A squad for the 1st four-day match –

Rishabh Pant (captain and wk), Ayush Mhatre, N Jagdeesan (wk), Sai Sudharsan (vc), Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Harsh Dubey, Tanush Kotian, Manav Suthar, Anshul Kamboj, Yash Thakur, Ayush Badoni and Saransh Jain

India A squad for the 2nd four-day match –

Rishabh Pant (captain and wk), KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Sai Sudharsan (vc), Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Harsh Dubey, Tanush Kotian, Manav Suthar, Khaleel Ahmed, Gurnoor Brar, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep



India A vs South Africa A series schedule -

