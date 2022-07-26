‘We will see’: After Laporta, Barcelona head coach Xavi opens up on Lionel Messi's return to club

FC Barcelona head coach Xavi recently opened up on Lionel Messi's speculated return to the club in the future and hinted it remains a possibility in the coming years. However, Xavi ruled out any move for Messi from Barcelona this summer considering the Argentine is under contract at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

One of the greatest players to have played for Barcelona in their rich history, Messi had to leave the La Liga club last summer after the Catalan giants failed to offer him a new contract due to financial difficulties. Messi was ready to reduce his salary to extend his stay at Barcelona but the club failed to renew his contract forcing him to leave.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner joined PSG as a free agent, bringing an end to his glorious chapter at FC Barcelona, a club he had joined at the tender age of just 13. Messi played an instrumental role in Barcelona's success over the years and helped the club win 10 La Liga titles and 4 Champions League trophies among others during his stay.

When asked about his potential return, Barcelona president Joan Laporta had claimed Messi's chapter at the club is not over yet and that he 'owes' the Argentine his return to the club one day for what he has done for Barcelona. Xavi, who once played alongside Messi at Barcelona, is keen on reuniting with his former teammate.

However, Xavi is aware it will be 'impossible' for Barcelona to sign him this summer. “At the moment, signing Leo Messi is impossible. He has a contract with Paris," Xavi was quoted as saying by Goal.com when asked about rumours of Messi's return to Barcelona.

“We will see in the future. It’s not the time to talk about him," added the Barcelona head coach.

Messi has another year left in his contract at PSG and it remains to be seen if Barcelona will make a move for the Argentine icon in 2023 despite him turning 36 next year. Messi spent 16 great seasons with FC Barcelona, scoring 672 goals in 778 appearances for the club while winning 35 trophies.