Asia Cup: Pak bowling coach Morne Morkel reflects on Babar & Co.'s big loss vs India ahead of must-win SL tie

Ahead of Pakistan's must-win Super Four game versus Sri Lanka in Asia Cup 2023, on Thursday (September 14), the Men in Green bowling coach Morne Morkel reflected on the national side's 228-run loss versus arch-rivals India on Monday (September 12). The No. 1 ranked ODI side started the continental tournament as hot favourites and kicked off the Super Four round with a seven-wicket win over Bangladesh. However, they need nothing less than a win to proceed to the final when they face hosts Sri Lanka, at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, following the India hammering.

Talking about the India game, which was a two-day affair due to rain and wet outfield, Morkel said in the SL pre-match presser, "After the India match, we were bitterly disappointed. For me, it is very important for the bowlers to do a bit of self-reflection, ask yourself the hard questions. Yes, credit must also go to the Indian batters."

He further asserted, ''They put us under pressure early. Those are fantastic lessons for us before the World Cup. We are gonna grow from this and come back stronger."

Talking about the India-Pakistan Super Four tie, Babar Azam & Co. opted to bowl first but India rode on fifties from captain Rohit Sharma (56) and Shubman Gill (58) before Virat Kohli (122*) and KL Rahul (111*) took them to a mammoth 356/2. In reply, Pakistan folded for 128 in 32 overs to lose by 228 runs (their biggest ODI loss versus India in terms of runs) on the reserve day on Monday evening. With this loss, Pakistan are now on the verge of on an early elimination as they need to beat Dasun Shanaka-led Islanders on Thursday. If rain plays spoilsport, the Lankans will enter the final to face India on Sunday (September 17).

On the possible conditions for the Lanka encounter, Morkel added, "The conditions are spin friendly and I think our spinners are working really hard at the moment. They will be the first to put up their hands when it is needed. They are all match-winners and experienced players. They know how to make comebacks."

Babar-led Pakistan have a herculean task versus Sri Lanka, who have in-form spinners in Dunith Wellalage (who claimed 5 for 40 versus India), Maheesh Pathirana, Charith Asalanka, etc. in their ranks. Moreover, Pakistan are without Naseem Shah -- who has been ruled out of the remainder of the tournament due to injury -- whereas Haris Rauf also didn't complete his full quota of overs versus India due to fitness issues.

India is set to take on the winner of Pakistan versus Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2023 final on Sunday at the same venue in Colombo. Will Pakistan make it to the summit clash? Only time will tell...

Pakistan Playing XI vs SL: Mohammad Haris, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Zaman Khan

