'We strive to keep improving and not get carried away': Rohit Sharma on India's unbeaten run in ODI WC

India have been in superb form in the ODI World Cup 2023 edition. The home side have won their first six games and already have one foot in the semi-finals. On Thursday (Nov 2), India locked horns with Sri Lanka at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma opened up on India's winning streak and stated that the Men in Blue are still striving hard to keep improving and not get carried away.

After Kusal Mendis-led Islanders opted to bowl first in Mumbai, Rohit spoke at the toss and said, "We would have batted first as well. Good pitch and some assistance at the start and it will be nice under lights for our seamers to bowl. It's a great honour and a good moment for me to captain the team where I have grown up playing. That's a good thing for us moving forward. But as a team, we strive to keep improving and not get carried away and stay balanced. Try to tick the boxes whenever we take the field."

For the SL game, India have gone unchanged. They will look to get past the Lankans, whom they defeated twice in the Asia Cup 2023 edition including the final.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(w/c), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dushan Hemantha, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka

The last time both sides locked horns at the Wankhede Stadium in an ODI World Cup was during the 2011 edition's final. Back then, MS Dhoni-led India beat the Lankans by six wickets in pursuit of 275.