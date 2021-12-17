We may see Virat Kohli from two years ago slamming centuries after centuries, predicts Sunil Gavaskar

Virat Kohli-led Team India's Test side has arrived in South Africa for a three-match Test series, starting from December 26.

Under Kohli, India have won a Test series in Australia (twice but once under Ajinkya Rahane), have an unassaiable lead over England in the five Tests in the United Kingdom (early this year) and will now aim to win their first-ever Test series on South African soil. For that to happen, the 33-year-old Kohli will have to be at his very best with the bat.

For the unversed, Kohli hasn't scored a century in international cricket since late 2019 and his recent form in whites isn't upto the mark. Thus, he will have to lead from the front with the willow in hand. Little Master Sunil Gavaskar feels Kohli can return to his usual best and score centuries after centuries, like he used to, with no burden of limited-overs captaincy.

"We may see the Virat from two years ago, slamming centuries after centuries," the former India captain said on Sports Tak.

Gavaskar also opined that the white-ball formats' captaincy will help Rohit Sharma, who has often excelled under pressure and with added responsibilities. In this regard, he said, "We have also seen that when Rohit Sharma was made captain of Mumbai Indians, he took those scored of 20, 30 and 40 runs and converted them into big scores. When you are captain, you play with a lot more responsibilities. Your shot selection gets better. You know you have to set an example and MI reaped the benefits by winning the title five times. It is possible to see Rohit score even more runs once he is the white-ball captain."

At present, India have arrived in South Africa and will start training after undergoing mandatory Covid protocols. The first Test will commence at Centurion on the Boxing Day.

Rohit won't be a part of the Tests but is expected to be available for the ODIs.