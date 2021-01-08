'We live in two Americas': Lakers star LeBron James on US Capitol violence

Lakers star Lebron James, recently, expressed his disappointment after a Wisconsin prosecutor on Tuesday decided not to charge a police officer who shot Jacob Blake in August last year.

However, the recent incident involving storming of US Capitol by a violent mob loyal to US President Donald Trump just to stop the Congress from certifying the results of November’s election has left the basketball star worried.

“We don’t get anything back from what we’ve given this country besides a slap in the face.” @KingJames shares his thoughts on being Black in America. pic.twitter.com/d4sx6XnmD5 — NBA TV (@NBATV) January 8, 2021 ×

“We live in two Americas and that was a prime example of that yesterday. If you don’t understand or see that then you need to take a step back. Not just one step but four or five or even 10 steps backwards,” James said Thursday night after finishing with a team-high 27 points in the Lakers’ 118-109 loss to the San Antonio Spurs. “How do you want your kids or grandkids to live in this beautiful country? Because yesterday was not it.

“I couldn’t help but to wonder if those were my kind storming the Capitol what would have been the outcome. We all know what would have happened if anyone even got close let alone storm or get in the offices.”

The Lakers star recently donned a shirt that said ‘DO YOU UNDERSTAND NOW?’ walking into Staples Center before the game. When asked what we meant by his shirt, James said he wants people to understand what athletes and black people are saying.

“You will never understand the feeling of being a black man and woman in America,” James said. “Do you understand how hard it is for us to continue to inspire and give everything we got? Everyone jumps on the bandwagon of what we provide, what we bring. The way we dress, our music, our culture, our food. Everyone steals from what we do and then they want to act like they did it or they brought it to this world. We don’t get our due diligence. We don’t get respect. We don’t get anything back for what we’ve given to this country besides a slap in the face.”