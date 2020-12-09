'We kept our word': Juventus bring back Twitter banter after Messi vs Ronaldo battle

Italian giants Juventus had the last laugh against Barcelona on the pitch and in the social media after Ronaldo's brace helped them beat the Catalan club 3-0 at Camp Nuo on Tuesday.

Juventus wasted no time in trolling Barcelona after the Spanish club took a cheeky swipe at them in October when Barcelona defeated the Italian club in Turin. Messi scored one of the two goals in the match, after which the club took to Twitter to share their skipper's photo and wrote: "We are glad you were able to see the (goat) on your pitch, @juventusfcen!"

We are glad you were able to see the 🐐 on your pitch, @juventusfcen! 😘 pic.twitter.com/yh74wh0lNJ — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) October 28, 2020 ×

Juventus replied at the time with a simple message: "You probably looked it up in the wrong dictionary. We'll bring you the right one at Camp Nou."

You probably looked it up in the wrong dictionary. We'll bring you the right one at Camp Nou 🔍📖 — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) October 28, 2020 ×

Well, Ronaldo missed the previous fixture after he was tested for COVID-19. However, he returned for the reverse fixture at Camp Nou. The Portuguese star was booed as he landed into Barcelona. Ronaldo went on to score two crucial penalties to but the Italian side at the front.

After Ronaldo's performance, Juventus took to Twitter and wrote: "We kept our word: we brought it!"

Last time Ronaldo and Messi met on the pitch was back in 2018. The Portuguese superstar took to Twitter after the match to share his delight in playing at the Camp Nou again and "against one of the best teams I ever faced."

"Always great to return to Spain and to Catalunya, always hard to play in Camp Nou against one of the best teams I ever faced.

"Today we were a team of Champions [sic]! A true, strong and united family! Playing like this, we have nothing to fear until the end of the season... Let's go!"