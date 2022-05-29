'We have to lift the 6th trophy anyhow': Suryakumar Yadav already aiming to inspire MI to glory in IPL 2023

Mumbai Indians (MI) had a shambolic campaign in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 as they were the first team to be knocked out from the race for the playoffs and finished at the bottom of the table with just eight points from 14 matches. The five-time champions went on to lose a record eight matches in a row at the start of the season and could never recover from the poor start as they eventually bowed out of the tournament.

However, putting the disappointing season behind MI star Suryakumar Yadav is already looking forward to the next season in 2023 and has set out the goals for himself and the franchise. Suryakumar, who is one of the key players in the Mumbai Indians squad, wants the team to bounce back and win their sixth title anyhow next season.

In a video shared by Mumbai Indians on social media, Suryakumar spoke about the franchise's goals for the next season and said they will have to add another trophy to their cabinet. "We've to lift the sixth (trophy) anyhow. It is unfortunate that this can't happen this year, fifth or sixth trophy, but next year, we have to add one more trophy anyhow," said Suryakumar.

Suryakumar didn't have the best of campaigns for the Mumbai Indians season as his campaign was marred with injuries. The star batter had to miss the first few matches for his team due to a forearm injury before making a strong comeback. He went on to score 303 runs at an impressive average of 43.29 and a strike rate of over 145.

He was later ruled out of the tournament once again after picking up another injury before the end of MI's campaign. Suryakumar was one of the four players retained by Mumbai Indians ahead of the mega auction this year and will be hopeful of continuing his purple patch with the bat to help his team lift their fifth title in IPL 2023.