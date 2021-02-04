We don't share every trick: Ajinkya Rahane on sharing field with overseas players in IPL

Indian Premier League provides a platform for stars from different countries to play together, however, the T20 tournament has no effect when they play against each other in international cricket, said Ajinkya Rahane ahead of the four-match series against England.

ALSO READ: Joe Root eyes illustrious records in Chennai Test against India

As per the Indian Test vice-captain, Indian cricketers do not share their gameplan despite sharing the dressing room with the likes of Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, and Jofra Archer, keeping international cricket mind.

"See, we definitely play in the IPL, but Test cricket and IPL are completely different. We do know how their bowlers bowl here, but length (that one bowls) is completely different in Test cricket from what they are in white-ball (formats)," Rahane said.

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli tops celebrity brand valuation study for fourth consecutive year

Ajinkya Rahane, who once led Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League, had Buttler, Stokes and Archer as fellow teammates.

"What we do in IPL, it's not like we tell them all the things and I think that is very important. Yes, we have played a lot of cricket together, but when you represent the country, it is all about how best you can give individually and as a team," Rahane said.

Rahane went on to talk about the balance in England's squad.

"Ben Stokes and (Jofra) Archer, they are really good players. They did really well for England, so it is not about any individual. I think it is all about a team, England team, they are a very balanced outfit which did really well recently against Sri Lanka.

"So for us, what is important is that we plan against all their guys and just play as a team here and back our strengths."

Team India will return to action as they host England in the first Test match that is set to begin on Friday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

(Inputs from PTI)