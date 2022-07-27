'We discussed the issue': Bayern Munich CEO Oliver Kahn explains why club won't sign Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo has been linked with a move to several top European clubs this summer after expressing his desire to leave Manchester United. Ronaldo returned to United last year from Juventus and enjoyed a prolific season with the club, scoring 18 goals in the Premier League. However, United endured a disastrous campaign and finished 6th in the league to miss out on Champions League football.

Ronaldo reportedly wants to spend the final few years of his career playing for a club competing in the Champions League and believes United do not have the quality in their squad required to challenge for titles. Hence, he has informed the club about his desire to leave in search of a fresh challenge.

Ronaldo has been linked with a move to top clubs like Chelsea, PSG and Bayern Munich among others. However, none of them have shown concrete interest in signing the 37-year-old, who is regarded as one of the greatest of all time. Both Ronaldo's age and his playing style is a concern for clubs, who believe Ronaldo won't fit into their playing style.

Bayern Munich CEO Oliver Kahn recently explained why Bayern don't want to make a move for Ronaldo this summer despite him scoring a total of 24 goals for United across competitions last season. Kahn said he personally regards Ronaldo as one of the greatest footballers of all time but he doesn't fit the club's philosophy.

"We discussed this issue because otherwise, we would not be doing our job properly. I personally consider Cristiano Ronaldo one of the greatest footballers ever on this planet," Kahn told Germany's SportBild magazine.

"But we came to the conclusion that despite all the appreciation for Cristiano, he would not have fit in our philosophy in the current situation," he added.

Bayern are in desperate need of striking reinforcements ahead of the new season after Polis striker Robert Lewandowski joined FC Barcelona this summer. Nonetheless, Bayern have signed Senegalese forward Sadio Mane from Liverpool and would expect him to shoulder goal-scoring responsibilities in Lewandowski's absence.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo was present at Manchester United's training ground Carrington on Tuesday (July 26) to speak with Erik Ten Hag and decide his future at the club. Ronaldo has one year remaining on his contract at United and is keen to leave but the Premier League giants wants the Portuguese forward to stay as his departure would leave them thin on the attacking front in the new season.