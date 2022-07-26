Was Alex Ferguson part of Ronaldo's meeting with Ten Hag over his Man UTD future? Here's the truth

Cristiano Ronaldo arrived in Manchester and joined the Manchester United camp on Tuesday (July 26). The superstar footballer touched down in Manchester along with his superagent Jorge Mendes to hold talks with new manager Erik ten Hag regarding his future with the Red Devils, ahead of the commencement of the new EPL season.

As per various reports, Ronaldo is eager to cut short his stay at the premier club -- with one year still remaining in his contract -- after the Red Devils failed to make a mark in the last EPL season, ending sixth and missing out on Champions League football for the 2022/23 season. Thus, Ronaldo is eager to be associated with a club where he can compete in the Champions League and, hence, the 37-year-old isn't happy with how things have panned out for him in his ongoing second innings at the club. Thus, reports suggest that the Portuguese captain has handed in a transfer request. His absence from Man United's pre-season tour of Bangkok and Australia for personal reasons further raised speculations of his exit.

On Tuesday, Ronaldo held his future talks with Erik and it was rumoured that Sir Alex Ferguson, former boss of Man United, was also part of the meeting. However, here's the truth behind all such claims.

CEO Richard Arnold and Sir Ferguson were present at Carrington but for different reasons. The Manchester Evening News reveals that Arnold's visit was a pre-planned affair and had nothing to do with being part of the meeting involving Ronaldo. On the other hand, Ferguson was present for a football board meeting.

Ferguson had played a part in convincing Ronaldo to return to the Old Trafford club last year, when there were speculations of him joining Manchester City from Juventus. Ever since Ronaldo's transfer saga started making the headlines, many clubs such as Chelsea, Bayern Munich, Athletico Madrid, PSG, etc. have been reported to have held talks with his agent. However, there is no strong taker for Ronaldo till now due to financial constraints or other reasons.

Will Ronaldo stay firm at Man United? Only time will tell...