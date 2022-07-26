Cristiano Ronaldo transfer saga: Striker reaches England, likely to hold talks with Man United over his future

There remains no clarity regarding Cristiano Ronaldo's future at Manchester United. Ronaldo returned to the Red Devils club in 2021 and there is one more year left in his contract. However, the superstar footballer isn't reportedly happy at the Old Trafford club and has already handed in a transfer request.

The main concern for Ronaldo is that he wants to play in the Champions League (CL) and with Man United finishing sixth in the last EPL season, he will be deprived of CL football action for the 2022/23 season. Thus, the Portuguese star isn't willing to continue with the Red Devils. Amid such reports, the superstar striker had missed Man United's pre-season games, which further raised speculations regarding his exit.

While new manager Erik ten Hag and the club's public stance has been the same that they are not willing to let go of Ronaldo, things have continued to remain unclear. In between all of this, Ronaldo has reached Manchester amid uncertainty over his future with the club. It remains unclear whether the Portuguese captain will return to training or only after talks happen over his future at Old Trafford.

As per a report in Sky Sports, Erik had stated that he expects Ronaldo to remain at Man United as he remains in his scheme of things for the future. "We are planning for Cristiano Ronaldo for the season and that's it. I'm looking forward to working with him. Cristiano is not for sale. He is in our plans and we want success together," the Dutchman stated.

"He's not with us and it's due to personal issues. I spoke with him before this issue came up. I had a conversation with him and I had a good talk. That is between Cristiano and me. What I can confirm is we had a really good conversation together. I didn't speak to him after (the news)," he had added.