'Lionel Messi's chapter at Barcelona not over': Club president Laporta makes bold claim on Argentine's return

FC Barcelona president Joan Laporta claimed Lionel Messi's historic chapter at the club is not over yet when asked about the possibility of bringing him back to the club. One of the greatest players to have played for Barcelona, Messi had joined the Spanish club's famed La Masia academy at the tender age of 13 and rose through the ranks to play for the senior team.

Messi went on to become one of the legends of the game at Barcelona and played an instrumental role in helping the club dominate Europe. Messi made his first-team debut for Barcelona in 2005/06 season and went on to feature in 16 straight seasons for the club helping them win numerous trophies and accolades.

The 34-year-old had to leave as a free agent last summer after Barcelona failed to offer him a new contract due to La Liga rules and their poor financial situation. It brought an end to Messi's glorious spell at the club as he joined Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) where he currently has a year left on his contract.

Messi had even offered to reduce his salary to sign a new contract at FC Barcelona last year but he had to be let go due to financial constraints. Nonetheless, Barcelona president Laporta has claimed Messi's grand chapter at Barcelona is not over yet and that there is a distinct possibility that the Argentine will return to the club in the future.

“Messi has been everything. For Barca, he has possibly been the best player in history, the most efficient, only comparable to Johan Cruyff in the history of Barca. But it had to happen one day, we had to make a decision as a consequence of the legacy we had received, the institution is above players and coaches," Laporta was quoted as saying by ESPN.

“I don't believe Messi's chapter at Barcelona is over. And I believe it is our responsibility to make sure that chapter is still open, that it hasn't closed. To have a moment to do it how it should have been done so that he may have a much more splendid ending than what he had," he added.

Laporta said as the president of the club he feels he 'owes' a return to the cub to Messi, who was ready to sign a new contract last year after his previous contract expired but couldn't due to the club's dire financial situation. Messi's exit had come as a shock to many, including some of his teammates but it exposed Barcelona's financial situation.

“Do I feel like I owe him one? Yes. Morally, as the president of Barcelona, I think I did what needed to be done. But also as Barcelona's president, and personally, I believe I owe him one," said Laporta on the chances of bringing Messi back to the Catalan club in order to give him a farewell he deserves.

Messi, a 7-time Ballon d'Or winner scored a whopping 672 goals for Barcelona in a total of 778 appearances for the club across competitions. He inspired the club to a staggering 10 La Liga and 4 Champions League crowns while also clinching a plethora of individual honours.