Atletico Madrid willing to part ways with Antoine Griezmann for mega Cristiano Ronaldo move - Report

Atletico Madrid are reportedly keen on signing Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United this summer. After expressing his desire to leave United for a team competing in the Champions League, Ronaldo has been struggling to find a new club despite his agent Jorge Mendes making continuous efforts to land the Portuguese forward a deal from one of the top clubs in Europe.

Ronaldo had rejoined United from Juventus last season and went on to score 18 goals in the Premier League to finish as the top-scorer for the club in the league. However, United endured a disappointing season as they finished sixth in the Premier League and failed to secure a spot in the Champions League next season.

While Ronaldo was expected to stay with the Red Devils and complete his current two-year deal with the club, the Portuguese superstar made it clear to the club's hierarchy that he wants to compete for trophies and play in the Champions League in the final few years of his career.

However, no top European club has so far shown any concrete interest in the 37-year-old with his transfer saga intensifying with each passing day. Atletico Madrid have now shockingly emerged as one of the strongest contenders to sign Ronaldo from United.

As per a report in Times.UK, Atletico Madrid have put Antoine Griezmann on the transfer market in a bid to facilitate a move for Ronaldo. Griezmann had returned to Atletico from Barcelona last year on a loan deal with a compulsory buy clause of 40 million euros.

The report further adds that Ronaldo has also been impressed by Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone's eagerness to work with him. While it remains to be seen if Atletico will make a formal bid to sign Ronaldo, United have maintained the Portuguese star is not for sale this summer.

United's new manager Erik Ten Hag has twice assured that Ronaldo remains in his plans for the upcoming season and that the 37-year-old will not be sold by the club this summer. However, Ronaldo is yet to turn up for United's ongoing pre-season tour and is yet to break his silence on his future.