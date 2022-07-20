Biggest football transfer saga of 2022! What's next for Cristiano Ronaldo?

Cristiano Ronaldo's future at Manchester United has become one of the biggest talking points in the ongoing summer transfer window. Ronaldo has reportedly already informed United about his desire to leave the club this summer amid concerns he won't be able to compete for major trophies with the Premier League giants. Ronaldo is also reportedly unhappy with United's lack of ambition in the transfer market. However, with a top club yet to show any interest in securing his services for next season, it remains to be seen where will Ronaldo end up playing next.