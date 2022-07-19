We are not cars you can fill up with petrol: Ben Stokes explains reason behind his shock ODI retirment

England all-rounder Ben Stokes said cricketers are not 'cars' as he opened up on his decision to quit ODI cricket. In what came as a shock to the cricketing world, Stokes announced his retirement from the fifty-over format on Monday (July 18) confirming that he will play his final ODI against South Africa in Durham on Tuesday. Stokes said it had become 'unsustainable' for him to continue playing all three formats of the game.

Stokes has been an integral member of the England squad across all formats of the game for several years now. He is one of the best all-rounders in the world and can be dangerous with both the bat and the ball in white-ball as well as red-ball cricket. The 31-year-old was one of the heroes of England's maiden World Cup triumph in 2019.

However, Stokes felt he was no more managing to give his 100 percent to the team as far as ODIs were concerned and wanted to focus only on Tests and T20Is going forward. Opening up on his decision to quit ODIs, Stokes said it was not an easy decision but he has to look after his body amid a packed schedule in cricket.

Also Read: Ben Stokes responds to Virat Kohli's message ahead of his last ODI for England

“It was never going to be an easy one, but now being the captain of the Test team and how much cricket is coming up, I have to look after my body because I want to play as long as I possibly can,” Stokes said on Sky Sports ahead of his final ODI appearance for England in the 1st ODI against South Africa at the Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street.

Stokes also went on to highlight how modern-day cricket is a lot more demanding and the current schedule is taking a toll on players. He said cricketers are not cars who can be expected to perform continuously by getting refuelled.

“You always want to be contributing to your team and need to be on it, 100% of the time. We're not cars where you can fill us up with petrol. It does all add up, it does have an effect on you. The schedule is jam-packed and you're asking a lot of the players to keep putting in 100% of their efforts every time you walk onto the field for your country," said the 31-year-old, who will continue leading England in Tests.

Also Read: 'ECB banned me from T20s too': Pietersen recalls his early ODI retirement after Stokes' announcement

There is a raging debate going on over the intense cricketing schedule with several former cricketers and experts blasting the ICC. Recently, former England captains Nasser Hussain and Michael Vaughan both balmed the packed schedule for Stokes' decision to retire early from ODI cricket.