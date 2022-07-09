'We are not aware': CSK official reacts after Ravindra Jadeja removes franchise's posts from Instagram

Speculations are rife over Ravindra Jadeja's future at Chennai Super Kings (CSK) after the star all-rounder recently deleted all the posts related to the franchise from his Instagram account. Jadeja was appointed as CSK's captain ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 this year but had to step down midway through the season after the franchise managed only a couple of wins in their first eight matches.

MS Dhoni had relinquished CSK's captaincy at the start of IPL 2022 to hand over the baton to Jadeja. However, the all-rounder failed to get off to an impressive start in his captaincy stint with CSK losing four matches in a row. The Men in Yellow brought an end to their losing streak in their 5th game of the season before managing only one win in their next three matches.

Jadeja stepped down from captaincy midway through the season as Dhoni was asked to take over again. The star all-rounder, who didn't have a great campaign on the personal front as well, was later ruled out from the tournament due to an injury.

Fans have been left surprised by Jadeja's latest action with many speculating the all-rounder might be looking to part ways with the four-time champions ahead of the new season. However, a CSK official has refuted the rumours and said all is okay between Jadeja and the franchise.

"See, this is a personal call by him. We are not aware of such kinds of incidents from our side. All ok. Nothing is wrong," a CSK official told ANI reacting to Jadeja's latest Instagram activity.

Jadeja was seen as a long-term replacement for Dhoni as captain after he was handed over the baton by the legendary wicket-keeper batter ahead of IPL 2022. However, his captaincy stint came to an abrupt end after CSK's disastrous start to the season.

Despite Dhoni taking over once again midway through the season, CSK failed to qualify for the playoffs as they finished at the 9th spot on the points table. Jadeja was retained as the first-choice player by CSK ahead of IPL 2022 with the highest salary of Rs 16 crore (INR 160 million).