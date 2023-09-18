We are determined to make our fans proud with our performance at World Cup: Virat Kohli

Star India batter Virat Kohli sounds determined to contribute towards making an aspiration a reality for cricket fans by helping his team win the upcoming World Cup 2023 at home. Following clinching the Asia Cup 2023 title by beating Sri Lanka in one of the most one-sided finals in the tournament's history, Kohli said the unwavering fan support is what fuelled the Men in Blue to end the trophy drought and go for the coveted CWC crown.

A batter like none other, Kohli has been India’s backbone for over a decade, having scored more than 13,000 runs in ODIs, averaging 57.39, including 47 centuries and 65 fifties.

Kohli is the only member from the 2011 World Cup-winning batch picked for this year’s edition. With memories of lifting the World Cup at the Wankhede Stadium still fresh in his and everyone’s hearts, Virat said this Indian Team is ready to create new memories for them.

"The passion and unwavering support of our fans is what fuels our determination to win the World Cup," Kohli told Star Sports.

"The memories of past World Cup victories, especially the iconic 2011 win, are etched in our hearts, and we want to create new memories for our fans.

"I am thrilled to be a part of this incredible campaign, which perfectly captures the emotions of our fans, and we're ready to give it our all to make their dreams come true," Virat added.

Jadeja echoes Kohli’s words

Ravindra Jadeja, another stalwart in the star-studded Indian line-up, echoes his former captain’s words, saying looking at the unmatched support they have received from the fans makes them put in extra yards to get the job done.

"As a cricketer, there's nothing more motivating than knowing that millions of fans are standing behind you, cheering for your success," Jadeja said. "This campaign reflects the deep passion and obsession of our fans to see Team India win.

Jadeja added everyone is on the same page and embarking on this journey together as the team is ready to make the fans proud with their performance.

"It's a journey we're embarking on together with the entire nation, and we're determined to make our fans proud with our performances on the field," Jadeja concluded.

Meanwhile, India will now play against Australia in the three-match series starting September 22, while the hosts will begin their CWC campaign against Australia in Chennai on October 8.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE