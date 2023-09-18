Jofra Archer to fly to India for CWC as travelling reserve; Root added to squad for 1st ODI vs IRE on request

Member of the 2019 World Cup-winning squad for England, pacer Jofra Archer will fly with the CWC’23-bound team to India as a travelling reserve, ECB men’s chief selector Luke Wright said on Monday. Archer, out of action since April earlier this year with an elbow injury, will continue his rehab in India. Archer was not named in the final 15 picked on Sunday, with opener Jason Roy also missing out due to back spasms, as England roped in young Harry Brook.

"Jofra Archer will be travelling with the squad to India. He is one of the reserves, but we also need to look after him, focus on his rehab," Wright said.

England picked three seam-bowling all-rounders in Chris Woakes, Sam Curran and David Willey alongside the express pace of Mark Wood and Gus Atkinson, while lanky Reece Topley will take the new ball. Two-time World Cup winner Adil Rashid retained his place as a lone specialist spinner in the 15-man squad.

Talking about Roy’s exclusion from the final 15, Wright said he fell on other sides of things as despite him being locked in as Jonny Bairstow’s opening partner for the CWC, Roy failed to make the cut because of injury issues.

"It's not a decision we've taken lightly. In the early squad, we had him down for opening the batting with Jonny Bairstow in the World Cup...but things happen in sport, injuries happen.

"Everyone was told 'look, this is the 15 we're looking to take to the World Cup', but unfortunately that's the ruthless side of sport isn't it? It's not the nice side of the sport that changes do have to be made," Wright said.

England’s final World Cup 2023 squad –

Jos Buttler (captain), Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, David Willey, Reece Topley, Mark Wood, Gus Atkinson

Root added to squad for 1st ODI vs Ireland

Meanwhile, veteran batter Joe Root has been added to England’s squad for the first ODI against Ireland starting Wednesday, September 20, in Leeds on request. Against New Zealand in the four-match ODIs, Root had a mediocre outing, scoring just 39 runs at 9.75.

England are fielding a second-string side for the three-match Ireland ODIs.

Here is England’s squad for the Ireland series –

Zak Crawley (captain), Ben Duckett, Rehan Ahmed, Joe Root (first ODI only), Brydon Carse, Sam Hain, Will Jacks, Craig Overton, Matthew Potts, Phil Salt, George Scrimshaw, Jamie Smith, Luke Wood

