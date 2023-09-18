South Africa pace duo could miss World Cup bus due to fitness issues as final squad announcement date nears

Anrich Nortje and Sisanda Magala will undergo fitness tests later this week, determining their participation in the upcoming Cricket World Cup 2023. Both South African seamers were included in the provisional 15-man squad for the showpiece event in India, starting October 5, but played just one match each in the recently concluded Australia series. With the pace being South Africa’s go-to-weapon in CWC, as also echoed by Kagiso Rabada during an exclusive chat with WION, the absence of these two quicks will hurt Proteas' chances of hitting the bulls’ eye this time.

While express pace Nortje has suffered a lower back injury, medium pacer Magala is nursing issues in his left knee. Considering the deadline date for all teams to name their final 15 is September 28 – a day before the start of the CWC warm-up matches, the selectors will have around a week to take a call on the bowling duo.

Even though South Africa came from behind to beat Australia across five ODIs, winning it 3-2, Proteas’ white-ball coach, Rob Walter, admitted they would have liked both to have some game time in the lead-up to the World Cup. But since they remained out of contention for selection due to injuries, the chances of them missing the flight to India are increasing, leaving the South African camp worried.

“We are continually taking stock as to where both of those players are,” South Africa’s white-ball coach Rob Walter said.

“The fact that they weren’t playing today with a week to go before we board the plane for the World Cup is obviously a cause for concern. We would have wanted them out there. There are complications around taking players that are injured into a World Cup because then you have to provide a medical reason to be swapped out,” Walter added.

Selectors ready with backups

During the fifth and final ODI in Johannesburg, all-rounders Andile Phehlukwayo and Marco Jansen starred with the bat, hitting 39 and 47, respectively, though Jansen returned with five wickets. Phehlukwayo’s power-hitting, especially in the last over against Michael Neser, gave confidence that in case of the worst-case scenario, roping in Andile would do good to the side’s balance.

“Andile is one of a couple of guys who are part of a broader squad, and today he showed us, especially with the bat, what we have seen in terms of his capability,” Walter said. “That knock, you can look at it, and say it was match influencing. A total of 270 looks different to a total of 315, and he was a massive role-player in that. He took an important wicket with the ball as well. I am very happy that Andile was able to deliver that performance today.”

South Africa will fly to India on September 23, and it is before that they have to name the final 15.

