We are also well respected: Kamran Akmal in favour of Pak boycotting ODI WC if Ind pull out of Asia Cup

The 2023 Asia Cup has been much talked about. While Pakistan will host the 50-over continental tournament, the venue isn't finalised as India have made it clear that they won't travel to their neighbouring country due to the strained political relations between both sides. A final decision on the venue is likely to be out by March but Pakistan will remain the host for sure.

Ever since the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah revealed, in late 2022, that Team India won't get government clearance to go to Pakistan for the tournament, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have not taken things lightly. The then PCB chief Ramiz Raja had revealed that Pakistan will boycott the 2023 ODI World Cup, in India, if the Men in Blue pull out of Asia Cup. Now, Kamran Akmal -- the veteran keeper-batter -- has joined the bandwagon and backed Ramiz's claims.

Speaking on the Nadir Ali podcast, Kamran said that Pakistan also have respect and they shouldn't travel to their neighbouring country if India doesn't turn up for the Asia Cup.

"If India do not agree to come for the Asia Cup, we should not go to India to play the 2023 World Cup there. Hamaari bhi respect hai (We are also well respected). We have been world champions too, have topped rankings in all formats and have won the Champions Trophy too. This is between two governments; until they are on the same page, the teams won't go with each other. We have to see how long it goes," Kamran said.