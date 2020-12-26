WATCH- 'You have earned this Test cap': Ashwin's motivating speech as he welcomes Siraj in playing XI

Mohammed Siraj made his much-awaited debut in Test cricket after many struggles in domestic cricket and personal life. He was presented with Test cap by R Ashwin, who welcomed the debutant with short and classy speech.

“Coming through First-Class grind and India A grind, you have earned this Test cap. You will rally around with the team throughout this Test match,” Ashwin told Siraj before the young man took the cap from him and wore it before the start of the second Test against Australia even as the rest of the Indian players were cheering and clapping.

Siraj replaced injured-Shami, who fractured his wrist in the first Test against Australia. He had a great Day 1 at MCG as he scalped two wickets including the man in form Labuschagne.

The BCCI also highlighted how Siraj battled a personal tragedy - he lost his father at the early stages of the Australia tour - and decided to stay on with the team.

The board took to Twitter and said: "He battled personal tragedy, fought adversity and is now rewarded with India’s Test 🧢 no. 298. Congratulations Mohammed Siraj. Go seize the day!"

He battled personal tragedy, fought adversity and is now rewarded with India's Test 🧢 no. 298. Congratulations Mohammed Siraj. Go seize the day! #TeamIndia #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/D48TUJ4txp — BCCI (@BCCI) December 25, 2020 ×

Punjab's Shubman Gill was handed the other debut cap. Head coach Ravi Shastri did the honours.

“The moment when your dreams come true. No better stage than the Boxing Day Test to make your maiden Test appearance. Shubman Gill is now the proud holder of India’s Test cap No. 297,” tweeted BCCI.