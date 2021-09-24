Watch: When Gujarat Lions' Ravindra Jadeja's rocket-arm propelled clash vs Mumbai Indians to Super Over in IPL 2017

Ravindra Jadeja is one of the best fielders in world cricket and the best in Indian cricket. While there are many good fielders in Team India, Jadeja's swift movement on the field, rocket-arm, agility and presence of mind stands tall.

During the IPL 2017 edition, Suresh Raina-led Gujarat Lions (GL) were involved in a high-voltage thriller versus Mumbai Indians (MI). It was the 35th match of the edition, in Raipur, which down to the last over where Jadeja's stunning throws propelled the clash to the Super Over. Here's the video of the all-rounder who dismissed two MI batsmen in the final over to take the clash to the one-over eliminator:

Bahar bindaas gumthe ho. Mast meh timepass karthe ho, jab aapko ghar pe rahena chahiye. Phir yeh toh hona he tha #Staystaysafe #runoutmathona pic.twitter.com/UfggndGMkG — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) April 28, 2020 ×

Talking about the clash, GL opted to bat first and rode on Brendon McCullum's 48 and Jadeja's 21-ball 28 propelled Gujarat to a moderate score of 153-9. In response, Rohit-led MI were kept in the run-chase courtesy Parthiv Patel's 70 and handy knocks from the middle-order. However, Basil Thampi's 3-fer and James Faulkner's two-wicket haul led the game to the last over, with MI needing 11 with two wickets in hand. Jadeja's twin direct-hits forced the game into the Super Over, where MI finally emerged on top.

For the unversed, Jadeja was part of the now-defunct GL franchise back then as MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) were banned for a two-year period due to the spot-fixing scandal.

At present, both Jadeja and Raina are part of the CSK line-up, who is gearing up for their face-off versus Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the second and final leg of IPL 2021, in the UAE, on Friday evening (September 24).