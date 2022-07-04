WATCH: Virat Kohli celebrates wildly after Alex Lees' dismissal in 5th Test, video goes viral

Virat Kohli has been a livewire on the pitch during the ongoing Edgbaston Test between India and England. With last year's five-match Test series on the line, both teams have given their all so far in the rescheduled fifth Test which was postponed due to COVID-19 last year. India dominated the proceedings on the first three days of the Test match but England regained the momentum in their second innings on Day 4.

After three days of intense action, Indian batters couldn't impress much in their second innings on Day 4 as the visitors managed to post 245 runs on the board, extending their lead to 377 runs. Cheteshwar Pujara (66) and Rishabh Pant (57) were the top-scorer for India with half-centuries apiece.

Despite getting to only 245 runs in their second innings, India managed to hand a tricky target of 378 runs to England and were regarded as favourites to win the game ahead of the start of England's second innings. However, the hosts got off to a flying start as openers Alex Lees and Zak Crawley shared a 107-run stand for the first wicket.

But just when it looked like England were cruising towards the target, the momentum shifted in India's favour after Jasprit Bumrah removed Crawley and Ollie Pope in quick succession. Lees too departed quickly after Bumrah's twin strikes as he was run out by Ravindra Jadeja on 56.

Kohli, who has often been animated on the field so far in the Test match, broke into a wild celebration soon after Lees' run-out. The Indian superstar was seen celebrating passionately and the video of his animated celebration soon went viral on social media with fans lauding his passion for Test cricket.

England looked in troube after losing three wickets in quick succession but Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow combined in the middle to steady the ship for the hosts. While Root went on to notch up a fifty, Bairstow too is edging closer to one with the duo having already shared a stand of over 100 runs to take England cloer to the target at Edgbaston. England are now favourites to win as they aim to deny India a historic series victory.