WATCH: UNMISSABLE! French President Emmanuel Macron consoles Kylian Mbappe after FIFA WC final loss

France and Argentina produced a FIFA World Cup final which will be remembered for a long time. On Sunday evening (December 18), Lionel Messi-led Argentina locked horns with defending champions and Kylian Mbappe-starrer France at the Lusail Stadium, Qatar in front of a jam-packed crowd. While Argetina enjoyed a 2-0 lead till the 80th minuite, the momentum shifted towards France with Mbappe's twin strikes taking the game to the extra time.

At 2-2 after the end of regulation time, Messi found the back of the net in the 108th minute only for Mbappe to level the scores, at 3-3, in the 118th minute and take the game to the penalties. In the shootouts, Argentina held their nerves and took the game 4-2 to win their first ever World Cup title after 1986. Post the dramatic loss, Mbappe -- who also scored in the shootout -- was left heartbroken and was inconsolable. After the game, French president Emmanuel Macron won hearts as he was seen consoling the 23-year-old star footballer. Here's the video:

The awesome player of France 🇫🇷 named Kylian Mbappé is being consoled by French President Emmanuel Macron.

Macron even entered the dressing room and lifted France's spirits. In a video, shared on his official Twitter handle, he said, "You have made millions of French men and women dream so far and still today they have vibrated. You thrilled billions of people who watched this game. You have done great football and great sport. The lessons you will learn. There will undoubtedly be regrets after this match. I would like you to not have too many regrets please. Listen to me carefully. You’re a really great team because I don’t think there’s any other team that could have done what you’ve done so far, to come back twice and come so close to winning it."