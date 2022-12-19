From Pele, SRT to Sundar Pichai: Reactions galore as Messi's dream comes true with Argentina winning FIFA WC

On Sunday (December 18), Argentina and France locked horns in one of the greatest World Cup finals. After a riveting group stage, Round of 16, quarters and semi-finals, the FIFA World Cup 2022 edition's finale saw the defending champions France take on Lionel Messi's Argentina at the Lusail Stadium, Qatar. The momentum shifted from one side to another and the regular and extra time ended with nothing separating the two nations, with the scoreline reading 3-3. In the penalty shootout, Messi & Co. emerged on top, 4-2, to win their first-ever World Cup in 36 years (after 1986) as the Argentine captain's WC run ended in a dream fashion.

Following the epic finale, reactions have been pouring in from all corners. From the likes of Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Sachin Tendulkar, Brazil legend Pele, tennis sensation Andy Murray, Neymar and many others, wishes have been flowing in for the victorious Argentine team. Here are some of the reactions:

Many congratulations to Argentina on doing this for Messi! Wonderful comeback from the way they started the campaign.



Special mention to Martinez for the spectacular save towards the end of extra time. That was a clear indication to me that Argentina would clinch this. pic.twitter.com/KoXOTl1fSE — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 18, 2022 ×

We are living in the time of one of the best World Cup Finals ever. I remember watching WC with my mom on a small tv….now the same excitement with my kids!! And thank u #Messi for making us all believe in talent, hard work & dreams!! — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 18, 2022 ×

One of the greatest games ever. Well played Argentina and France. Jogo Bonito. Nobody deserves it more than #messi, imho the greatest ever to play the game. What a swansong. #FIFAWorldCup — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) December 18, 2022 ×

Duel in the Desert.

Couldn’t ask for a better game. Incredible play by 🇦🇷 & 🇫🇷 !!!! pic.twitter.com/XUZxjymAx0 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2022 ×

Is messi the best athlete of all time? Forget just football. What a man. — Andy Murray (@andy_murray) December 18, 2022 ×

Speaking about the match, Argentina had a 2-0 lead till the 80th minute before France -- courtesy of Kylian Mbappe's twin strikes -- brought the 2018 winners back in the game and levelled the score 2-2. Messi found the back of the net in the 108th minute before Mbappe completed a treble to push the contest into the shootouts. In the shootouts, it was Argentina who held their nerves to win 4-2.