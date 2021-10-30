WATCH: United against racism! Quinton de Kock joins SA teammates in taking a knee ahead of Sri Lanka clash

South Africa wicket-keeper batter Quinton de Kock returned to the team's playing XI and took a knee ahead of the Proteas clash against Sri Lanka in the T20 World Cup 2021 on Saturday (October 30). De Kock had earlier pulled out of South Africa's previous game against West Indies, in protest after Cricket South Africa (CSA) had directed all players to take a knee.

De Kock later issued a statement explaining his side and stating that he is 'not a racist'. He apologised for his actions and promised to take a knee with the rest of his teammates while also making himself available for the remaining matches in T20 World Cup 2021.

As promised, De Kock was seen taking a knee with his South Africa teammates ahead of the Sri Lanka game in Sharjah on Saturday. The cricketers are taking a knee during the T20 World Cup to extend their support toward the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement and take a stand against racism of any form.

ICC shared a video of De Kock taking a knee on social media with the message - "United against racism".

De Kock had said 'it was his personal opinion' after resfusing to take a knee and pulling out of the game against West Indies. However, on Saturday, he took off his cap and took a knee to express his support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

De Kock replaced Heinrich Klaasen in the playing XI while the remaining South Africa line-up remained unchanged from their win against Wets Indies. Proteas skipper Temba Bavuma said the players were feeling much better ahead of the game against Sri Lanka then they were a few days ago.

"The team is feeling much better than we were a couple of days ago," Bavuma said after winning the toss against Sri Lanka.

"We obviously had some time to get away with the thing that's been happening. Quinton is in a much better state. As a team we are good, we're ready for the game today," he added.