New Zealand’s star bowler Trent Boult proposed a master plan had he been given the opportunity to dismiss former India batter and legendary Sachin Tendulkar. Boult, while speaking to MI Cape Town’s official Instagram handle opened up on the plan as he hunts for glory in the SA20. Boult has been a consistent performer in the T20 format and will try to replicate his success in South Africa’s top franchise league.

Boult opens up on plan to dismiss Tendulkar

In a video posted on MI Cape Town’s social media handle, Boult stated it is a dream to get the better of the legendary Tendulkar, who played MI’s parent Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise, Mumbai Indians. Boult stated he will have one slip, one extra cover, mid wicket, deep fine leg, a point fielder and a mid-off fielder.

Boult’s plan to dismiss Tendulkar will also include two close catchers on the leg side while he bowls an in-swinger on the middle stump. According to the New Zealand pacer, Tendulkar could struggle against the left-arm bowling, which could help him dismiss the great.

Boult ready to strike

As things stand, Boult’s dream won’t turn into a reality, as it has been over a decade since Tendulkar announced his retirement from the game. However, for now, the pacer will have his eyes on the SA20 playoffs as MI Cape Town sit on the brink with 21 points from seven matches. So far in seven matches, MI Cape Town have won four while losing on two occasions.

Paarl Royals so far are the only team to qualify for the playoffs with seven wins and a defeat. Durban Super Giants are the only team out of the playoffs race, having lost six of their nine matches.