WATCH: Stuart Broad turns David Warner's biggest NIGHTMARE yet again, dismisses star batter for 17th time
Story highlights
Coming into the Ashes, David Warner had a bad time against Broad who had got the better of him on 14 occasions. However, things were only going to get spoiled for him as the experienced speedster scalped him for the third time in the Ashes. Before the double in Leeds, Broad had got the better of Warner in the first innings of the Edgbaston Test when he had to depart for 9 having been castled.
Coming into the Ashes, David Warner had a bad time against Broad who had got the better of him on 14 occasions. However, things were only going to get spoiled for him as the experienced speedster scalped him for the third time in the Ashes. Before the double in Leeds, Broad had got the better of Warner in the first innings of the Edgbaston Test when he had to depart for 9 having been castled.
It has been all chaos for Australia’s star batter David Warner as things went from bad to worse for the veteran opener in the third Ashes Test on Friday, July 7 at Headingley in Leeds. Warner's biggest nightmare Stuart Broad got the better of him for the 17th time in the Test format in the second innings while he was batting on 1. It was also the second time in the contest that the Englishman had his number having dismissed him on 4 in the first innings.
Stuart Broad has got David Warner for the 17th time in history.— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 7, 2023
Superb dominance by Broad. pic.twitter.com/lUWNG7e1ZC
Broad turns nightmare yet again
Coming into the Ashes, Warner had a bad time against Broad who had got the better of him on 14 occasions. However, things were only going to get spoiled for him as the experienced speedster scalped him for the third time in the Ashes. Before the double in Leeds, Broad had got the better of Warner in the first innings of the Edgbaston Test when he had to depart for 9 having been castled. So far in the Ashes, the Aussie left-hander has scored 140 runs in six innings with a best of 66 in the first innings of the Lord’s Test.
Bowlers with the most number of dismissals against a Batter in Test
1 - Glenn Mcgrath vs Michael Atherton – 19 times in 17 tests
2 - Alec Bedser vs Arthur Morris – 18 times in 21 tests
3 - Curtly Ambrose vs Michael Atherton – 17 times in 26 tests
4 - Courtney Walsh vs Michael Atherton – 17 times in 27 tests
5 - Broad 17th dismissal of Warner,
6 - Malcolm Marshall vs Graham Gooch – 16 times in 21 tests
Now 36, the former Australia vice-captain is likely playing his last Ashes on English soil while there are also question marks on his future with the side for the remaining two contests. He has averaged 23.33 in the six innings he has played, with selectors keeping a close eye on his performance. He was criticised by many after the Indian tour in February, where he had to return after an injury.
ALSO READ | 'You can just text me': RR star replies to former cricketers, commentators criticising his game
England comeback after a poor start
Warner was in the pick of things from the word go as he caught Joe Root on the second ball of the day to get the better of the former England captain. The hosts then lost wickets at regular intervals and were 87/5 before Ben Stokes once again dramatically rescued the team. It was likely that England could hand Australia a major lead at the end of the first innings.
Stokes played a remarkable knock of 80 runs before he was dismissed by Todd Murphy as England were bowled out for 237 and only trailed the Aussies by 26 runs.
At Tea, it was 11/1 for Australia with Warner being the only batter dismissed as the visitors led by 37 runs in the second innings.
WATCH WION LIVE HERE
You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.