WATCH: Stuart Broad turns David Warner's biggest NIGHTMARE yet again, dismisses star batter for 17th time

It has been all chaos for Australia’s star batter David Warner as things went from bad to worse for the veteran opener in the third Ashes Test on Friday, July 7 at Headingley in Leeds. Warner's biggest nightmare Stuart Broad got the better of him for the 17th time in the Test format in the second innings while he was batting on 1. It was also the second time in the contest that the Englishman had his number having dismissed him on 4 in the first innings.

Stuart Broad has got David Warner for the 17th time in history.



Broad turns nightmare yet again

Coming into the Ashes, Warner had a bad time against Broad who had got the better of him on 14 occasions. However, things were only going to get spoiled for him as the experienced speedster scalped him for the third time in the Ashes. Before the double in Leeds, Broad had got the better of Warner in the first innings of the Edgbaston Test when he had to depart for 9 having been castled. So far in the Ashes, the Aussie left-hander has scored 140 runs in six innings with a best of 66 in the first innings of the Lord’s Test.