Watch: Rahul Dravid's 'angry' side leaves Virat Kohli in surprise

Former India captain Rahul Dravid has left everyone surprised with his new never-seen-before angry avatar including current Indian captain Virat Kohli. Featuring in an advertisement, Dravid can be seen getting angry at others from his car stuck in traffic. Dravid is seen even saying "Indiranagar ka gunda hun main" (I am an Indirinagar goon).

Featuring in an ad for a Bengaluru-based credit card bill payment platform where actor Jim Sarbh is seen saying "it is like saying Rahul Dravid has anger issues" while referring to the benefits offered by the platform. Dravid then appears shouting at everyone and even breaking the side-mirror of a car standing next to him.

Commenting on the ad, India skipper Kohli wrote: "Never seen this side of Rahul bhai."

Never seen this side of Rahul bhai 🤯🤣 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) April 9, 2021

Kohli gearing up for IPL 2021

Meanwhile, Kohli will be seen in the opening match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 for his side Royal Challengers Bangalore against defending champions Mumbai Indians in Chennai on Friday.

"I truly believe that we have to focus on our skills and our strengths as a side. Mumbai, obviously, is a champion team they know how to win this competition, we know the strength of their team so if focus too much on that then we are not gonna focus on what we can do.

"At the end of the day, you are playing cricket which is played on the day at the moment and you could be better than any other guy in the world at that moment," Kohli said in a video posted by the RCB on their official Twitter handle.

"Coming up against Mumbai is always an exciting challenge. Last year, we had two exciting games and we won one and they won the second one which was obviously close and they came through because they have such a strong team. The first one was a cliff-hanger as well big scores and Super Over. We expect a great game to start off the IPL. I can't think of a more exciting or highly skilled intense game to start off the IPL," he added.