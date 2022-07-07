WATCH: Nadal's family asks him to quit amid fitness concerns in gruelling Wimbledon QF clash vs Fritz

Rafael Nadal hasn't had anything easy so far in the Wimbledon 2022 edition. While he dropped a set each during his first two wins, he was at his best in the next two rounds, beating his oppositions in straight sets. However, the 36-year-old Spaniard was once again stretched by American youngster Taylor Fritz in the quarter-finals match in Wimbledon 2022 on Wednesday (July 06).

Nadal won the game eventually, which lasted for more than four hours, but was seen in pain throughout the contest. During his 3-6 7-5 3-6 7-5 7-6(4) victory over Fritz, Nadal was seen struggling physically during the second set. In a clip that has surfaced on social media, Nadal's father and sister can be seen asking him to withdraw from the contest.

After the match, Nadal heaped praise on Fritz and said, "It was a tough afternoon against a great player. All the credit to Taylor, he has been playing great during the whole season. From my personal side, it was not an easy match at all, so I'm just very happy to be in the semi-finals. The body, in general, is fine. In the abdominal [area] it is not going well, to be honest. I had to find a way to serve a little bit differently, for a lot of moments I was thinking maybe I would not be able to finish the match, but I don't know. The court, the energy [helped me]."

Nadal, however, remains unsure if he can turn up for his mouth-watering semi-final match versus Australia's Nick Krygios. "I don`t know," th veteran said when asked about his chances of playing the unseeded Kyrgios.

"Honestly, I can`t give you a clear answer because if I gave you a clear answer and tomorrow another thing happens, I will be a liar."