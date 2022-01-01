Watch: Pakistan's Babar Azam says beating India in T20 World Cup was 'best moment of 2021'

The skipper of the Pakistan cricket team Babar Azam termed the win against Team India during ICC Men's T20 World Cup in the Super 12 stage as the "best moment" for his team in 2021.

Despite being the title favourites, India didn't get the start they needed as the Men In Blue lost their first two crucial matches against Pakistan and New Zealand.

However, they won the last three games of the Super 12 stage against Afghanistan, Scotland and Namibia but it wasn't enough for a semi-final berth for Virat Kohli & Co. from Group 2.

The India vs Pakistan match was significant from the perspective of cricket-mad fans in the South Asian nations. But it was Pakistan, who broke the jinx and defeated India by 10 wickets in the lopsided match. Before that Pakistan had never defeated India in World Cups.

In a podcast released by the Pakistan Cricket Board on Friday (December 31), Babar summed up 2021. He said beating India for the first time in a World Cup match was the high point.

"It was a fantastic achievement for us as a team because we had not been able to beat India in the World Cups for so many years. It was our best moment of the year," he said.

He also stated that the win worked as a boost for the players to perform better in other matches. He said the win lifted the profile of the team.

Praising young talents, Babar said, "The biggest satisfaction was seeing young talent come through for us at crucial times. It is good we are now producing young talent."

Watch the podcast here: