/Pakistani cricketer launches ‘Gundown’ bat inspired by his controversial AK-47 gesture at Asia Cup against India

After the huge controversy in the Asia Cup match, the Pakistani cricketer Sahibzada Farhan, who made an objectionable gesture during the match, has been rewarded in Pakistan. The batter, who was thrashed thrice by India in the Asia Cup, celebrated his fifty against India in the Super 4s with a gunshot gesture.

The gesture caused controversy and was declared against Indian sentiments as it came after the April 22 Pahalgam terrorist attack by Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir. In the horrifying attack, the terrorists launched an open firing on tourists and killed 26 people, 25 were tourists.

His gesture was quickly circulated on social media, and the Pakistani cricketer was heavily slammed for it. BCCI reacted to it strongly, lodging a complaint with the ICC.

The Pakistan opener was warned by the ICC match referee, Richie Richardson, after pleading not guilty to any code of conduct violation.

But instead of feeling guilty of his act, the Pakistani player decided to take it to the next level. He recently unveiled a bat sticker, ‘Gunmode’, completely inspired by his celebration.

Bat makers CS International shared the video of Farhan introducing the sticker.