WATCH: Pakistan penalised 5 runs after Babar Azam guilty of 'illegal fielding' in 2nd ODI vs West Indies

The Pakistan-West Indies ODI series is making news worldwide. While Babar Azam has been generating eyeballs for his splendid form with the bat, the 27-year-old made heads turn in the second and penultimate ODI for various reasons.

Babar became the first-ever batter to score nine consecutive 50-plus scores in international cricket, courtesy of his impressive 77, he also made some noise for the wrong reason when he was found guilty of 'illegal fielding' during Pakistan's defence of 275/8 in Multan on Friday evening (June 10).

During the second ODI, Babar was spotted wearing a wicket-keeping glove while handling the ball. As per the law 28.1 Protective Equipment, "No fielder other than the wicket-keeper shall be permitted to wear gloves or external leg guards. In addition, protection for the hand or fingers may be worn only with the consent of the umpires."

The incident occurred in the 29th over of the second innings when Nicholas Pooran-led West Indies were chasing 276. In a video that has surfaced on social media, Babar was seen collecting the ball from behind the stumps while wearing a single wicket-keeping glove which led to his side losing five runs.

Had it been a closely-fought affair, Pakistan would have felt the heat, however, they defended the total by 120 runs with Windies dismissed for a paltry 155 in 32.2 overs. Pakistan rode on fifties from Imam-ul-Haq and Babar and Mohammad Nawaz's four-fer to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

In the post-match presentation, Babar said, "The wicket was double-paced early on. We wanted to build a partnership as we knew it'd be tough for new batters. Unfortunately, there was a run-out. Because of me we were 10-15 runs short. We saved him (Khushdil) for the end, because we all know what he can do in the slog overs. I was confident that our spinners would bowl well. Nawaz was outstanding, he picked wickets at crucial moments."