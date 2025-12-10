/WATCH – Nicholas Pooran’s SHOCKING missed stumping stuns cricket world

The ILT20 served another pulsating evening in Abu Dhabi, but what shocked everyone and drew all attention was Nicholas Pooran’s decision not to pull off a regulation stumping off Rashid Khan. In a league where tactical calls take precedence with each passing ball, Pooran’s decision shocked his teammates and the fans watching on TV and online worldwide.

Desert Vipers must have won a one-run thriller over MI Emirates, but a particular incident in the 16th over of the first innings left the cricket world talking. Batting first after losing the toss, the Vipers were reeling at 110 for one by the 16th over, with Max Holden and Sam Curran at the crease. Having scored just 20 off the previous four overs, the Vipers were eager to up the ante and decided to take on the best T20 bowler, Rashid Khan.

On the final ball of that over, Holden, their highest scorer in that innings, tried to charge against Rashid by coming down the ground, only for him to miss the line completely. Pooran, standing behind the wickets, successfully grabbed the ball and mocked to stump the left-hander, but much to everyone’s shock, took way too long to pull it off, as Holden put his bat in time inside the crease to avoid getting out.



"Oh! He did not stump him. Did not stump him," the commentator said on the broadcast. "Wide is called. Could have stumped him by some distance."



WATCH VIDEO -

Just when everyone thought the drama was over, what followed next raised eyebrows all over. Rashid bowled the flatter one to Holden on the final ball, only for the Vipers to retire out the left-hander afterwards, who was batting on 42 off 37 balls, including three fours, and a strike rate of mere 113.



Sam Curran departed inside the 17th over, with Vipers managing 159 for four in their 20 overs.

