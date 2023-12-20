WATCH: Mumbai Indians star Chris Jordan runs riot in BBL 13 with fastest fifty of season

Mumbai Indians star Chris Jordan was on a rampage in the Big Bash League (BBL) season 13 after he smashed the fastest fifty of the season. The contest on Wednesday (Dec 20) between Hobart Hurricanes and Perth Scorchers saw Jordan score the fastest fifty of the tournament when the former were batting first. He doing so he also equalled a unique Chris Gayle record at the Perth Stadium. However, unfortunate for Jordan he could prevent his team from defeat despite scoring 59 runs and scalping the only wicket in Perth’s innings. Jordan goes bang with the one-hander! 😆 #BBL13 pic.twitter.com/Qfge2sTdSV — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 20, 2023 × Jordan runs riot

Playing at the Perth Stadium, it was not the best start for the visitors as they were 47/5 at one stage with Perth bowlers running riot. However, Jordan took the initiative in his own hands and smashed the ball all over the place. His innings consisted of 5 sixes and 6 fours as it helped Hobart reach a respectable total of 172/8 in their 20 overs. He struck at a strike rate of 295, which is the join-best for any batter having scored a fifty in the BBL.

Nikhil Chaudhary (40) and Mitchell Owen (28) also played a big role in Hobart reaching 172 having earlier struggled to keep pace with Perth bowlers. Jason Behrendorff was the star of the show for Perth as he ended with figures of 25/4 in his four overs. Andrew Tye also scalped two wickets but was expensive having given away 49 runs in his four overs. Lance Morris and Ashton Agar both had one wicket each during the Hobart innings.

