AUS vs PAK: Blow to Pakistan as seamer Khurram Shahzad doubtful for Melbourne Test

Pakistan Cricket Team has dealt another blow ahead of the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne, as seamer Khurram Shahzad is doubtful for the second Test. During the first match in Perth, Khurram complained of discomfort in his left side and now is sent for scans, the results of which will come by Thursday.

Among the two new bowlers included for this Test series, Khurram was on point with his tight line and length during the second innings in Perth, returning with three for 45 from his 16 overs. Though he is not an outright express bowler, Khurram accounted for veteran Steve Smith in both innings.

With his fellow debutant Aamer Jamal entering record books with a six-wicket haul in the first innings, Khurram was the one to get more sideways movement through the air outside among the pace attack. Being the most economical of all during the Test, Khurram’s control over the seaming bowl impressed everyone.

Absence of star bowlers

Meanwhile, with Pakistan already without their star cricketer Naseem Shah, out with a shoulder injury and Abrar Ahmad, out with an injured knee, the absence of Khurram Shahzad would hurt their chances of returning to this three-match series.

While Abrar’s replacement, Noman Ali, suffered a finger injury, per the head coach Mohammad Hafeez, Sajid Khan – who flew in as his cover, is likely to play the second Test in Melbourne.

Should Shahzad miss out on selection for the next Test, Pakistan can play Hasan Ali or Mohammad Wasim Jr.