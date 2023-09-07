WATCH | MS Dhoni attends US Open quarterfinal clash between Carlos Alcaraz vs Alexander Zverev

Former Indian cricket team captain MS Dhoni was in attendance at the ongoing US Open in New York as he watched high-quality tennis at the iconic Arthur Ash Stadium on Wednesday (Thursday morning in India). Dhoni, a two-time World Cup-winning captain with the India team watched Carlos Alcaraz vs Alexander Zverev contest. The legendary cricketer was seen sitting with his friends as they enjoyed the classic encounter that was won by defending champion Alcaraz in straight sets.

Dhoni in attendance at the US Open

Wearing a maroon colour T-shirt, the 42-year-old posed with his friends as they enjoyed a long night of tennis. Defending Wimbledon and US Open champion, Alcaraz got the better of Olympic champion Zverev 6-3, 6-2, 6-4. The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper is one of the most celebrated personalities in the world of cricket and is often seen at different sporting events.

In the past, the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Ravi Shastri have also attended tennis matches. Shastri was in attendance during the Wimbledon Championships in 2022 while Tendulkar also is often seen in the Royal Box at Wimbledon Championships.

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz has reached the last four of the US Open 2023 men’s singles draw after a resounding 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 win against Olympic champion Alexander Zverev on Thursday, September 7. The clash at the Arthur Ash stadium saw the Spaniard dominate from the start as he broke his German opponent at the decisive stage while he was struggling with injuries. Alcaraz will now face 2021 US Open champions Daniil Medvedev in the semifinal on Friday.

What is up for grabs?

The semifinal ties are all set for a mouth-watering clash as Alcaraz bids to defend his title while 2021 champion Medvedev looks to reclaim his throne. The clash will be the fourth meeting between the pair, having also met at the same stage of the Wimbledon Championships earlier this year. The pair’s only hard court meeting came at the ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells earlier this year when Alcaraz was again at the top. Medvedev’s only win against Alcaraz came at the 2021 Wimbledon Championships.

The winner of the semifinal contest will face the winner of the three-time champion Novak Djokovic and Ben Shelton clash in Sunday’s summit clash at the Arthur Ash Stadium.

