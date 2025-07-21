/Watch: MLS club joins Coldplay's 'kiss cam' trend, couples imitate Astronomer CEO's viral moment

The internet is still buzzing over the Coldplay “kiss-cam” viral video after Astronomer CEO Andy Byron was caught with his company’s Human Resources (HR) colleague in a concert held in Boston. The dramatic scene revealed Byron’s extramarital affair and has since been in headlines all over the world. Catching the same theme, Major League Soccer (MLS) side Real Salt Lake used a ‘kiss-cam” in their home stadium in Utah to display couples ahead of their fixture against FC Cincinnati.

MLS club joins the trade

On Sunday (July 20), ahead of the MLS fixture against FC Cincinnati, Real Salt Lake displayed couples on a giant screen inside the stadium. Taking to the theme, couples imitated the now-famous reaction of Andy Byron and his HR colleague, who tried hiding from the camera. The scene has since been surfacing on the internet with social media memes and trends taking the centre stage. Sunday was no different as several couples, including a young and elderly one, were caught on the camera.

One of the video jockeys also tried imitating the scene despite being alone. Interestingly, no couple was spotted kissing and tried to hide from the camera.

“Everyone having a good time with this except the Spouses of the people affected and the children who will probably see this going viral. I will not be apart of this nonsense,” wrote one of the users.

Real Salt Lake would later go on to lose the match 1-0 after Luca Orellano scored an 87th-minute winner. Meaning the side sits 10th in the MLS Western Conference and needs a major repair to boost their chances of a Playoff place.

During Coldplay’s Boston concert last week, a clip showed a man and a woman hugging on a jumbo screen at the arena in Foxborough, Massachusetts, before they abruptly ducked and hid from the camera.

The pair were identified by US media as a married chief executive of Astronomer, and Kristin Cabot, the firm's chief people officer. WION has been unable to independently confirm the identities of either person who went viral.