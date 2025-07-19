/Coldplay kiss cam controversy: Tech company Astronomer launches internal probe over viral clip

Coldplay's concert has turned the lives of Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and HR chief Kristin Cabot upside down. Just days after the two were spotted at the show, the tech company announced that an investigation had been launched into the conduct of two of its employees. Earlier this week, the tech tycoon and his alleged affair with the head of HR became the talk of the world after their relationship was exposed at the Coldplay concert in Massachusetts.

Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and HR chief Kristin Cabot were put on leave

If reports are to be believed, Byron and Cabot have reportedly been suspended as a formal investigation has been launched against both of them over their alleged relationship. The two colleagues, who were caught canoodling, were also put on leave.

According to a statement shared on the company's social media handles, an investigation has been launched.

''Astronomer is committed to the values and culture that have guided us since our founding. Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability.The Board of Directors has initiated a formal investigation into this matter and we will have additional details to share very shortly. Alyssa Stoddard was not at the event and no other employees were in the video. Andy Byron has not put out any statement, reports saying otherwise are all incorrect,'' the statement reads.



The tech firm said cofounder Pete DeJo was made interim CEO. Soon after the kiss cam drama, the company announced, “Cofounder and Chief Product Officer Pete DeJoy is currently serving as interim CEO given Andy Byron has been placed on leave. We will share more details as appropriate in the coming days.” Astronomer has not yet shared any official statement on Cabot and Byron's leave reports.