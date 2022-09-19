Watch: West Bengal Governor criticised after pushing Sunil Chhetri during Durand Cup award ceremony

Bengaluru FC beat Mumbai FC 2-1 in the Durand Cup final at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Sunday (September 18). However, the match made heads turn for all the wrong reasons when a West Bengal Governor pushed Bengaluru skipper Sunil Chhetri for obstructing his view during the presentation ceremony. The video of the shocking incident has gone viral with the politician being trolled massively for his behaviour towards the Indian captain.

Interestingly, this wasn't the only such incident during the presentation ceremony. Another chief guest pushed aside Sivasakthi Narayanan, the opening goal-scorer for the victorious Bengaluru side at the iconic stadium. Here's a look at both the videos, which have led to massive trolling of the politicians for disrespecting the country's football stars:

Ladies & gentlemen, bringing you Shri La. Ganeshan, honorable Governor of West Bengal. #DurandCup



The high-headedness is audacious. Not expected of a respectable figure, @LaGanesan. A public apology surely won't be too much to ask for. #IndianFootballpic.twitter.com/aEq4Yq6a6R — Debapriya Deb (@debapriya_deb) September 18, 2022 ×

ALSO READ | 'Why are they wearing shorts?': Pakistan journalist asks women's football team coach, slammed online

This is what happened with shivshakti minutes before Chhetri. pic.twitter.com/TZmLP93Sdj — Akansh (@AkanshSai) September 18, 2022 ×

Here are some of the reactions to the viral videos:

Five seconds that show you everything that's wrong with Indian sport. It's seems that they won the Durand Cup, not Sunil Chhetri and Bengaluru FC! https://t.co/NdRsoKuKWK — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) September 19, 2022 ×

#SunilChhetri

What a shameful behavior by west bengal governor La Ganesan



But look at Sunil ji..how humble he is🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/mbSXGEZ58M — Shruti (@kadak_chai_) September 19, 2022 ×

Historic!



La Ganesan, Governor of West Bengal wins the ⚽ Durand Cup 2022.



Or atleast, that's what this clip suggests #SunilChhetri pic.twitter.com/jqt0wqUGFM — विनीत ठाकुर (@yep_vineet) September 19, 2022 ×

Talking about Bengaluru's campaign en route to the Durant Cup title win, Chhetri & Co. beat Odisha FC in the quarter-finals before getting past Hyderabad FC in the semi-final encounter. Booking a spot in the final, BFC were up against Mumbai FC and got a lead in the 11th minute, courtesy of Sivasakthi N, before Mumbai levelled the score prior to the half-time break. In the final half, Bengaluru stormed ahead of the opposition thanks to Chhetri's corner in the 61st minute.

Two decades is a bit of a wait, but if it meant doing it in the blue of Bengaluru, then it was worth every season of trying. Durand Cup Champions - would have been a shame if an Army kid playing football professionally never had the chance to say this. 😉

Come on, BFC! pic.twitter.com/Uw6itY2JKJ — Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) September 18, 2022 ×

After guiding Bengaluru to their first-ever Durand Cup title, Chhetri won hearts with a heartfelt note on Twitter. He tweeted saying, "Chhetri took to Twitter to pen down a heartfelt post and tweeted, "Two decades is a bit of a wait, but if it meant doing it in the blue of Bengaluru, then it was worth every season of trying. Durand Cup Champions - would have been a shame if an Army kid playing football professionally never had the chance to say this. Come on, BFC!"