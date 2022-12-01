WATCH: Messi fails to score from penalty kick due to Szczesny's splendid save in Argentina-Portugal tie
Lionel Messi-starrer Argentina were in a do-or-die scenario when they squared off versus Robert Lewandowski's Poland in a vital group stage encounter at the FIFA World Cup 2022 edition, in Qatar. After losing to Saudi Arabia in their tournament opener and then beating Mexico, Argentina had to win to progress ahead into the Round of 16 and they managed to do that with a 2-0 scoreline versus the Polish line-up. Despite the defeat, Poland have also gone through to the next round.
The Argentina-Poland clash lived up to expectations, with Alexis Mac Allister and Julian Alvarez scoring a goal each. Nonetheless, Messi could've also added to his goal tally but the 35-year-old missed an opportunity to score on a penalty kick, courtesy of Poland keeper Wojciech Szczesny's brilliant save. The Argentina captain earned a spot kick after he was fouled by Polish goalkeeper but he failed to make the most of the opportunity with Sczesny showing great composure and denied Messi from scoring by reading his move and stopping the ball by using a single hand.
Despite missing on a scoring opportunity, Messi didn't have a forgettable outing versus the Polish line-up. Here's how:
Despite the penalty miss, Lionel Messi impressed for Argentina:— Rio. (@RioDeLFC) November 30, 2022
98 touches
1 big chance created
5 key passes
60/71 accurate passes
4/6 successful dribbles
7 shots/4 on target (1.21 total xG)
8.2 Sofascore rating
He is the goat. With no doubts.||📽️pic.twitter.com/Ah09y5hRTu
Messi will like to turn on the heat and return to scoring ways in Argentina's Round of 16 clash, where they are set to face Australia whereas Poland need to pull up their socks as they will lock horns with defending champions France in the next round. Talking about the other two teams in Group C, Mexico beat Saudi Arabia 2-1 in a riveting tie but both sides bowed out of the World Cup in Qatar.