Legendary India cricketer and former coach Rahul Dravid is renowned for his calm and composed nature on and off the field, however, that was not the feature on Tuesday (Feb 4). Driving on the streets of India’s IT capital Bengaluru, Dravid was seen arguing with an auto driver. The incident caught the eyes of netizens as it was met with mixed reactions on social media.

Advertisment

Driving on the high-profile street of Bengaluru’s Cunningham Road near the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Dravid’s car was hit by an auto as the former India captain came out dashing. While the collision was minimal, hardly doing damage to both vehicles, people on the streets of the Karnataka capital got a rare glimpse of Dravid as he checked on his car. He also exchanged an argument with the auto driver during which he was caught on camera.

Rahul Dravid’s Car touches a goods auto on Cunningham Road Bengaluru #RahulDravid #Bangalore pic.twitter.com/AH7eA1nc4g — Spandan Kaniyar ಸ್ಪಂದನ್ ಕಣಿಯಾರ್ (@kaniyar_spandan) February 4, 2025

Advertisment

Luckily no one was hurt during the collision with hardly any damage to either vehicle.

ALSO READ | English batters will fare better against... in 50-over format: Kevin Pietersen



One of the users wrote "Ban autorickshaw in Indian metro cities, or stop talking about passenger safety in cars. With them on roads you can never achieve road safety in India."

Advertisment

While another user wrote,"Auto drivers of bglr can make even someone like Rahul Dravid lose their temper. But glad that he didn't lose the cool and behaved in a matured way."

Dravid set for IPL return

Meanwhile, on the professional front the former India captain will soon get back in coaching role as he will be in the dugout of Indian Premier League (IPL) outfit Rajasthan Royals. This will be Dravid’s second coaching stint with the side having also been at the franchise as coach and player in the past.

He was last seen in the dugout during India’s T20 World Cup final contest against South Africa in June 2024. He was India’s coach for almost three years during which he enjoyed a stellar run including reaching the final of ODI World Cup and the World Test Championship (WTC). Under his coaching India won the Asia Cup 2023 and the T20 World Cup.