WATCH: KL Rahul clutches Mehidy Hasan Miraz in SENSATIONAL movement behind wickets in ODI World Cup

India’s KL Rahul produced a moment of magic in the ongoing ODI World Cup contest on Thursday (Oct 19) after clutching Mehidy Hasan Miraz behind the stumps. India and Bangladesh, playing in their fifth head-to-head contest in the ODI World Cup saw a positive start for the away side before the magical moment caught the attention of the internet. Heading into the contest India have a perfect unbeaten record while Bangladesh have lost their last two matches. KL Rahul - The Best Wicket keeper batter in white ball cricket.



Fun fact :- He is not a regular keeper in white ball cricket still he is better than regular keepers.#INDvBAN #KLRahul pic.twitter.com/0ktUDcmeeL — 𝙎𝙤𝙣𝙪 ✨ (@KLfied_) October 19, 2023 × Rahul pulls off stunner

On the first ball of the 24th over, an away going delivery from Mohammed Siraj saw Hasan flick the ball towards the fine leg. However, the ball did not travel much and went fine in the direction of the wicketkeeper Rahul. The stumper had pulled off a stunner with a low left-hand catch, as he dived to his left. He caught the ball single-handedly to produce a catch of the tournament moment. Hasan would be dismissed for 3 off 13 while Siraj enjoyed his first wicket of the day.

Earlier in the match India had a big injury scare as star all-rounder Hardik Panyda got injured in his first over. He had an awkward fall that resulted in him damaging his ankle and was unable to complete his over. As a consequence, former India skipper Virat Kohli had to be called in to complete the over. This reminded me of the 2003 World Cup when Ashish Nehra got injured while bowling against Namibia.

Pandya was later taken for scans and did not participate in the rest of the Bangladesh batting innings. At the time of writing Bangladesh were 170/4 in 36 overs. Towhid Hridoy (12) and Mushfiqur Rahim (26) were in the middle for Bangladesh as they tried to steady the innings after quick-fire wickets. Earlier they had started on the front foot as Tanzid Hasan (51) and Litton Das (66) stitched a 93-run stand for the opening wicket.

