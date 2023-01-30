WATCH | Jos Buttler and Rassie van der Dussen engage in a heated verbal exchange

Things got heated between South Africa and England during the second ODI as Jos Buttler and Rassie van der Dussen came head to head. Chasing a stiff target of 343, South Africa were on the ascendancy when both players lost their calm momentarily and engaged in verbal confrontation.

During the 19th over of the match, England were seemingly bearing the brunt of opposition skipper Temba Bavuma's effortless strokeplay. England captain Buttler sought this as an opportunity to shake things to get a move on.

Adil Rashid bowled a google which van Dussen failed to read. He got a thick inside edge as the ball balloned up near him. Buttler from behind attempted to catch the ball but the South African stood his ground.

Blocked to catch the ball, Buttler nudged the no.3 batter away, which started the kerfuffle.

A visibly angered van Dussen retorted saying, "Come on man". Buttler tried playing it cool and replied, "Just relax. I'm trying to get to the ball."

"What’s your problem Rassie? It’s not all about you all the time," added Buttler.

"No, it's about you," said van Dussen, to which Buttler had another celevr reply, "I am allowed to try and catch the ball."

It was at this moment the umpire intervened and requested the two players to calm down.

This is not the first instance where Buttler has had a run-in with an opposition batter from behind the sticks. During England's tour of South Africa in 2020, Buttler launched an uncouth tirade against now-retired Vernon Philander.

After the South African held his ground in a similar manner as van Dussen, Buttler called him a 'f****** knobhead', asking him to 'get past that f***ing gut'.

As the video of the incident went viral, ICC launched an investigation into the act. Buttler was found in breach of Article 2.3 (Use of an audible obscenity) of the ICC Code of Conduct.

Subsequently, he was fined 15 percent of his match fee and handed one demerit point.

(With inputs from agencies)