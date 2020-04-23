Watch - Indian batsmen played for themselves, Pakistan players played for the team: Inzamam-ul-Haq takes a sly dig at Team India

With COVID-19 pandemic wiping out the entire sporting calendar, cricketers and experts have taken to social media platforms in a bid to keep the fans engaged. Former Pakistan captains, Inzamam-ul-Haq and Ramiz Raza, recently discussed the difference between Indian and Pakistani batsmen during their playing days.

While discussing the much-talked-about topic, Inzamam took a sly dig at the Indian batting line-up as the former Pakistan skipper said that Indian batsmen played for themselves while Pakistani batters always took to the ground for their team.

Inzamam further said that while Indian batting line-up looked much stronger than that of Pakistan but even centuries by Indian batsmen were scored for themselves and not the team.

Ramiz and Inzamam discussed various elements from Pakistan’s ICC World Cup 1992 campaign while comparing their team with India.

“When we played against India, their batting was more powerful than us on paper. But even our batsmen scored 30 or 40 runs, it was for the team, but for India, even if they scored 100 runs, they played for themselves. So, that was the difference between the two sides,” Inzamam said during the chat with Ramiz on YouTube.

Inzamam also gave an insight to Imran Khan’s captaincy as the former Pakistan skipper said that Khan was not a technical captain but knew how to get the most out of his players while adding he would back his players to the hilt and didn’t drop them after few failures.

“Imran (bhai) was not a very technical captain, but he knew how to get the most out of his players. He backed the young players, he backed the players he believed in and this made him a great captain,” Inzamam said.

“He would not drop any player if he failed in one series as he believed in giving the player a long rope and this the biggest reason why everyone in the side respected him so much,” he further added.

