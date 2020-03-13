Watch: Hilarious! Lockie Ferguson searches for ball in empty stand at SCG after hit for six

New Zealand is currently going head-on against Australia in the first match of the three-match ODI series at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The Kiwis are chasing the target of 259 runs in 50 overs.

The match is underway behind closed doors due to the coronavirus fears. The players had to do pick up the ball from the stands when balls went for six, normally the crowd would do the job by throwing the ball back on the ground but the fielders had to find the balls in the large stadium after it was struck for a six.

Global sporting events have been affected by the global pandemic called the novel coronavirus. These events are either cancelled, postponed or played behind closed doors to contain the outbreak.

In one such hilarious incident, Lockie Ferguson had to do the spectator's job when he went looking for the ball after Aaron Finch dispatched a six off Ish Sodhi's delivery in the 18th over.

Ferguson was seen going through the seats looking for the ball.

Aaron Finch (60) and David Warner's (67) 127 runs partnership helped Aussies pose an above-average 258 runs in 50 overs.

Australia had a setback before the match began as Kane Richardson was sent into quarantine and his sample is being tested for the novel coronavirus. Richardson complained about have a sore throat.

With the novel coronavirus spreading like a wildfire, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also have decided to hold the remaining two matches of the India versus South Africa ODI series behind closed doors. Complying to the advisory issued by the Health Ministry, the BCCI has decided to avoid mass gatherings and will conduct remaining two ODI matches with no spectators in the stadium.