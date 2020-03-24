Watch: Hilarious! Brisbane Heat compile old clips to spread awareness for COVID-19

Big Bash League's team Brisbane Heat shared a funny video on Twitter, to spread awareness on how washing hands could play a major role in defeating the coronavirus pandemic.

Heat compiled their old match clips and spread information with a touch of merriment through the innovative video that featured cricket stars like Chris Lynn, AB de Villiers and Marnus Labuschagne.

Brisbane Heat captioned it: "Don't be that person!! Person gesturing not ok. Wash your hands correctly, take care of each other, act responsibly, and most importantly, help stop the spread. #COVID19 #COVID19Aus #coronavirus."

Amid the tense situation where the message is spread with a lot of concern, this video was of a different genre all-together and left a smile on the viewers.

The global pandemic has played a major spoilsport in the sporting events across the globe. Many major leagues and tournaments are in talks for suspension, postponement or cancellation. Tokyo Olympics has been decided to push forward by a year amid the virus scare. All cricketing nations have cancelled their tours and players are into self-isolation to contain the virus spread.

Formula One, football leagues were among biggest losers as the novel coronavirus has either led to cancellations or postponement.